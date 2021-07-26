Advertisement

Avneet Kaur is just 19 but enjoys following more than most famous Television actors. The beauty enjoys a massive 22.1 million strong fan base on Instagram. She’s worked in some famous projects like Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Mardaani amongst others. Despite such fame, there’s no competition between her and colleagues like Ashnoor Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Anushka Sen amongst others. Read on for details.

As most know, Jannat, Anushka and Ashnoor are all around the same age. They made earned unprecedented fame at such a young age. Just not that, their reels and other Instagram posts are viral each day. It is often seen that contemporaries are competitive and often share a bittersweet relationship.

But Avneet Kaur has won hearts with her latest statement. While talking about friends from the industry, the Aladdin actress told TOI, “I don’t have many friends in general. While I know many people and I stay in touch with them, at the end of the day, I am an introvert. In addition to that, I am not very good at maintaining relationships. But I know that I can call anyone if needed and they will always support me and be there for me. Ashnoor Kaur, Jannat Zubair and Anushka Sen are all nice and have a positive vibe about them. It’s always good to be with them.”

Avneet Kaur has surely won our hearts with her statement. How about you?

Meanwhile, the actress also opened up about how casting directors look for talent and not a social media base.

“I don’t think that is true. Mainstream casting directors will never look at your followers on Instagram. Instead, they will see your acting skills and accordingly make their decision. I have never experienced anything like this, which is why I have a different opinion. All good directors will want an actor that does justice to the character so that it strikes a chord with viewers,” Avneet Kaur signed off.

