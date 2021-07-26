Advertisement

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Kundrra was dragged into a controversy lately. Well, this was totally uncalled for because it was the Raj Kundra p*rn case. But that common surname is what led to numerous speculations and his name surfacing online for the wrong reasons. He’s now opening up about how funny and frustrating it got at the same time.

As most know, people have often searched if Raj and Karan are brothers because of the same surname. However, there’s no connection whatsoever but it mere coincidence. Things recently got worse when the Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor was mistaken for Shilpa Shetty’s husband amid the ongoing arrest.

Opening up all about it, Karan Kundrra shared with Hindustan Times, “Not just my picture, some also used my name. When I woke up and opened my Twitter, I saw a lot of people had thought that it was actually me who was caught in the controversy and were tweeting about it while tagging me. It took me a while to figure out what actually happened, and that it was Raj Kundra.”

He also revealed waking up to headlines like ‘Karan Kundrra arrested for making p*rn films.’ And obviously, it didn’t go well with the users too. The actor added, “Some thought that it was a mistake, some thought that the person in question is me. There were some who started abusing me. They started tagging me and replying on Twitter, with my fans correcting them. This has happened before as well when someone called me Shilpa Shetty’s husband, which was taken in a lighter manner.”

Karan also revealed how he’s worried about people thinking it to be him all their life dealing in the p*rn business. “So many people have read it. I have a screenshot of that article with me. Now, if anyone reads that in a small town, and doesn’t read the updated news, they’d think it’s me for the rest of their lives,” rues the actor, who stumbled upon many posts like, ‘yeh Roadies karne wala banda p*rn bana raha hai’,” he added.

Karan Kundrra also added that all of it could be really detrimental to his image. Our heart goes out to him!

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra is still in judicial custody and police recently raided his Juhu house.

