Aanchal Khurana who won MTV Roadies Season 8 and later Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a popular name in the television industry. The 30-year-old actress all set to make her web-debut with Crashh on Zee5 and we got into an exclusive conversation with her and spoke about the ongoing Bigg Boss 14 and more.

Advertisement

Aanchal who is a huge fan of the show is closely following the season and revealed her favourite contestant and when are we going to see her on Bigg Boss.

Advertisement

Speaking to Koimoi exclusively, Aanchal Khurana spilled the beans on Bigg Boss 14 and revealed a lot of exciting stuff about the same.

Take a look:

Who is your favourite contestant in the Bigg Boss 14 house & why?

Rubina Dilaik is my favourite contestant because she plays gracefully and with dignity.

Who would you want to see in TOP 3?

I would love to see Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Rakhi Sawant going to the top 3 this season of Bigg Boss.

Who’s that one contestant that you don’t like at all & why?

I don’t like Rahul Vaidya at all just because of his tone, sarcasm and his nature. Whatever he says that Rubina has all negative points is actually in him.

Who do you see winning Bigg Boss 14?

I want to see Rubina Dilaik winning the title of Bigg Boss 14.

Do you feel Eijaz Khan really had feelings for Pavitra Punia? Or was this for TRP?

They both have feelings for each other. They look good together. I really hope their relationship works forever.

When do we get to see you in Bigg Boss?

You get to see me in Bigg Boss after a few more years (smiles).

Did you see Bigg Boss’ Shehnaaz Gill’s transformation off late? What do you think about that? People used to make fun of her weight, what do you have to say about her REVENGE BODY?

Shehnaaz Gill, I liked the way she was before more than now. She looks pretty now also. But that Shehnaaz was a very cute chubby and that used to go along with her bubbly nature and attitude. But she has done an amazing transformation. Inspirational for many.

Do y’all agree with Aanchal Khurana? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Tiger 3: Major Update On Salman Khan Starrer’s Shooting Schedule

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube