Roadies has been a talk of the town lately. Hamid Barkzi was recently announced as the winner of the last season. Ever since, Neha Dhupia, Varun Sood, as well as the other judges and contestants, have been sharing BTS pictures. The latest one is Rannvijay Singha who has shared a Bernie meme and it is cracking up the fans.

For the ones who have no idea about the Bernie meme, let us help you out. Bernie Sanders, a US senator from Vermont was spotted at Joe Biden’s inauguration. He was covered up in a jacket, mask and mittens. For reasons unknown, millions of social media user found it funny and memes started storming social media platforms.

Many celebrities too have been sharing their versions of the meme. Rannvijay Singha shared a picture of himself alongside Raghu from the Roadies audition. Fans of the reality show will always remember the auditions held by duo Raghu and Rajiv. Their famous, “Tu banega Roadie?” will be evergreen.

The picture shared by Rannvijay Singha witnesses Bernie Sanders replacing one of the judges as he sits alongside. “Tu Banega??? #berniesanders #berniememes,” he captioned the post.

Many Roadies contestants and mentors took to the comment sections. Nikhil Chinnapa commented, “Bernie would’ve made a GREAT judge.”

Varun Sood wrote, “I’m not stunned”

In another picture, Rannvijay could be seen sitting on the bus stop. The photoshopped picture saw Bernie sitting in front of him. “Bus yaar….#berniesanders #bernie #berniememes,” he captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, a lot of other celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra have been sharing their editions too.

Priyanka Chopra made Bernie Sanders a part of The White Tiger cast. She shared a picture of herself along with Rajkummar Rao and others sitting. Bernie could be seen sitting at the back.

Deepika Padukone too shared a picture of herself cooking as Bernie sat across. She asked fans to caption the picture!

