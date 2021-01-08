Rhea Chakraborty was recently spotted house hunting in Bandra along with his brother Showik Chakraborty. And now in a rare outing pic with her friends, the Jalebi actress was seen in Roadies’ Rajiv Lakshman’s pic where he called her ‘My girl’.

Rajiv was celebrating his son Rhythm’s first birthday and shared pictures with Rhea and Anusha Dandekar on his Instagram stories.

A while ago, Rhea Chakraborty was summoned by NCB for allegedly procuring drugs for the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. This is the first time the Jalebi actress was spotted having fun with her friends in a long time. Sharing the pictures on social media with the actress, Rajiv Lakshan captioned it, “My girl.”

Rhea Chakraborty was spotted wearing a brown checkered blazer and looked fresh as a lily in the pictures. On the work front, the Jalebi actress will be next seen in Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre opposite Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan.

Talking about the same with Hindustan Times, Jaffery said, “People drew their own conclusions on the matter. Ideally, we should wait for the judiciary [to give its verdict]. Every coin has two sides, but Rhea should also get a fair trial. I have the highest regard for those who supported her then.”

Calling Rhea Chakraborty a talented actress and that she’ll bounce back, Rumi Jaffery added, “I am confident she will get through this phase. Everybody around will advise you to be brave, but only the one going through [the ordeal] knows how difficult it is. Time is the best healer; with time, she will be fine. She is a talented artist and will be ready to bounce back.”

Well, we are sure about that. There’s no denying that Rhea is a talented artist and will definitely rule the silver screen with her upcoming projects.

