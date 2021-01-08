Being born privileged has its own perks and cons. Similarly, Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra is now slamming a publication that reported that he got his 8-year-old son, Viaan, a Lamborghini car.

The publication mentioned that for one of his birthdays, little Viaan got a Lamborghini car as a gift, which is not true, and hence, Raj took to his Twitter to clarify the same.

Raj Kundra tweeted, such a credible magazine but such a badly researched article! Kindly mention the Lambo was a toy Lambo car! #fakenews slow clap”.

https://t.co/MVe3fx8Z2U such a credible magazine but such a badly researched article! Kindly mention the Lambo was a toy Lambo car! #fakenews 👏 slow clap — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) January 8, 2021

Viaan is Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s son who was born to them in 2012. Last year, the family welcomed the second child in the house through surrogacy, Samisha.

Talking about the same with Hindustan Times in an interview, Shilpa said, “A lot of Viaan’s friends have siblings and he always missed that. He’s a very social kid and when you live in a setup when there are no other children in the building, the child gets very lonely. He’d ask both Raj (Kundra, husband) and me ‘why don’t I have a sibling?’ and he was very clear that he wanted a sister. We visit Shirdi once every year and for the past three years, he’d stand and pray that he wants a baby sister. When we got the news that we were blessed with a girl, it felt so surreal. Viaan has prayed for Samisha for three years, I feel he has only manifested it.”

Concluding it, Shilpa Shetty said, “Having a daughter is the best thing on the planet, really. We were two girls and the kind of bond that we’ve shared with our parents is unique and beautiful. I don’t expect that my son would call me 20 years down the line every day, but I know that my daughter will.”

What are your thoughts on Raj Kundra’s clarification on buying a luxury car for his 8-year-old son? Tell us in the comments below.

