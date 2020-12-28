Whenever we talk about fitness and exercise how can we not mention Shilpa Shetty’s name? Well, she is one such diva who can go till any extend to maintain that figure and we should all take some Monday motivation from her. The actress on Sunday lifted her sister Shamita Shetty as part of her workout.

Advertisement

Shilpa shared a photo on her verified Instagram account where she can be seen lying down in a garden over a yoga mat. The 45-year-old actress lifts her 41-year-old sister Shamita balancing her weight with both hands and feet.

Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty, who is a Yoga expert seems to be pulling off the lift effortlessly and wears a smile on her face.

“Will always be a child at heart. Trust me, that too is an art. Love you, Tunki @shamitashetty_official,” Shilpa Shetty captioned the photograph.

Shamita also shared the photo on Instagram and wrote: “Bringing childhood memories back @theshilpashetty #childhoodmemories #love #sisterhood #sundayfunday.”

On the work front, Shilpa is all set to return to the screen with the films Hungama 2 and Nikamma after a hiatus of 13 years. Well, we are sure that this is exciting news for all her fans and we cannot wait to see her back in action.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s Wedding News Has Invited A Meme Fest On Twitter; From Deepika Padukone To Katrina Kaif Everyone Is A Part Of It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube