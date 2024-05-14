Shamita Shetty Goes Through A Major Surgery; Bigg Boss' Umar Riaz & Krushna Abhishek And Fans React To Update After Health Scare

Shamita Shetty, the OG Mohabbatein girl, is sharing some very scary health updates. The actress turned Bigg Boss celebrity amassed a dedicated fan following after her Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 stints. Shamita recently revealed that she underwent surgery, and her friends and colleagues are reacting to it.

The Bollywood actress, who has demonstrated her abilities by taking part in multiple reality shows, recently disclosed that she has endometriosis. Many of her colleagues and industry friends hoped for a quick recovery and a pain-free life for her.

Shamita Shetty announced her surgery to friends and followers via a video that she uploaded on her official social media account. In the video, which was shot prior to her surgery, she is seen on the hospital bed. To raise awareness among internet users, the actress also provided a unique perspective on endometriosis alongside the video.

Not only did Shamita share her own health update, but she used it as an opportunity to spread awareness about the struggles of it. She writes in the caption, “Did you know that almost 40 % of women suffer from Endometriosis.. and most of us are unaware of this disease!!! I want to thank both my doctors, my gynac dr Neeta Warty, and my GP, Dr. Sunita Banerjee, for not stopping til they found out the root cause of my pain! Now that I’ve had this disease surgically removed, I’m looking forward to good health and now more physically pain-free days!”

Meanwhile, in the video, Shamita interacted with the person filming it. The camera is pointed at her as it shows the scene outside her window, and she declares that she has endometriosis. Shetty continued, “All the women out there, please google Endometriosis. You need to know what the problem is all about. Because you probably have it and you don’t even know you have it,”

Many of Shamita Shetty‘s fans and friends hoped for a quick recovery. Umar Riaz, a fellow Bigg Boss 15 contestant, said, “Recover well, Shamita.” Krushna Abhishek’s message was, “Get well soon.” In the comments section, Bipasha Basu, Anusha Dandekar, and Dia Mirza, among others, left heartfelt remarks. Here’s wishing the Sharara Diva a speedy recovery.

