Shamita Shetty surprised fans with the announcement of her upcoming Hinglish film titled The Tenant. She was last seen in Bigg Boss 15 and her relationship with Raqesh Bapat was quite the talk of the town. The couple split shortly after the reality hit them after exiting Salman Khan’s show. Now, there have been rumours that the actress is currently dating Aamir Ali. Scroll below for details as the duo set the records straight.

As most know, Aamir was previously married to Television actress Sanjeeda Sheikh but unfortunately, their long-term romance ended in 2021. They even welcomed a daughter via surrogacy a few months before they announced their split. Actor Harshvardhan Rane was accused of being the home wrecker but there remains no proof of it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Aamir Ali and Shamita Shetty were spotted at a restaurant together. While the actress posed for the paparazzi, her friend could be seen running behind her but dodged the cameras. Rumours about their romance broke in no time and spread like wildfire.

Reacting to it all, Aamir Ali shared a video on Twitter where he could be heard saying, “Hi! I don’t know what to say. My mom has always taught me to be a gentleman. If someone comes home, I generally drop them at the door, whoever that is. A friend of mine was there and I escorted her to her car. I was just being a friend and it became something else. Guys, we are single. I am single, she is single. We are just very very close friends and that’s about it. That’s about it.”

Aamir continued, “Ek cheeze khaali. Shah Rukh Khan sir bhi, main suna hun, jab mehmaan aate hai toh darwaaze tak chorne jaate hai. Toh woh theek hai, maine karliya toh, just saying (One more thing. I have heard that when a guest comes over to meet Shah Rukh Khan even he escorts them to the door. That is fine, but when I did, just saying).”

Previously, Shamita Shetty took to her Twitter handle and slammed the ‘prudish’ mindset of society.

I'm baffled by society and it's convenient prudish mindset all across. Why is every action and every person subjected to scrutiny or snap judgement with no reality check? There are possibilities beyond the narrow-minded assumptions of the NETIZENS, — Shamita Shetty 🦋 (@ShamitaShetty) January 30, 2023

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Cries Uncontrollably & Says “Meri Shaadi Khatre Mein Hai” To Paps Hinting At A Third Person In Her Marriage, Netizens React “Kuch To Sharam Karle…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News