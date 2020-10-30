Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost’s Relationship Timeline: Blooming Love With The Unique Wingman ‘Saturday Night Live’

Love doesn’t come easy to some. No actually, many but whatever. Same has been the scenario with Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson. The beauty has previously married twice – Ryan Reynolds (2008-2011) and journalist Romain Duraic (2014-2017). She’s found love again in Colin Jost and they secretly got married last weekend.

From their first blurred memory of meet and greet in 2006 to getting married for a social cause – let’s go down the memory lane with Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s complete relationship timeline:

2006: Blurred Memories Are The Most Memorable!

Now, Scarlett doesn’t remember this meeting at the Saturday Night Live (SNL) at all. On the other hand, Colin has some sweet memories to relish. He mentioned all about it in his memoir, A Very Punchable Face and described his ladylove as “beautiful, smart, sweet and intimidatingly sophisticated.”

2010: Where It All Started!

Scarlett Johansson made her third appearance at the Saturday Night Live as a host. She was a part of the play written by Colin Jost. Recalling it all in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Black Widow actress shared, “It was some dumb parody that he had written, and he was in there partly directing this segment we had to do. That’s my first memory of him. He seemed very confident at the time. I don’t know if he felt that way, but in that environment, if you’re not confident as a writer, your stuff just never gets produced.”

May, 2017: They’re Hooking Up Already!

The Black Widow actress months after her split with Ryan Reynolds, appeared at the SNL finale to play Ivanka Trump. As per reports, it was the after-party that began their steamy romance. Many witnessed them making out during the bash. A source close to Page Six even confirmed the same sharing, “Scarlett and Colin were making out at the bar at the SNL season finale party at 30 Rock. They would make out a bit, then go back to talking. They were at the bar in front of everyone … they made out at least twice … Then they went back to talking and hanging with other people.”

But as per other reports, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost began seeing each other even before SNL finale. They even made out a couple of times. But truth? Only they could tell.

July, 2017: SPOTTED – In Love!

Paparazzi officially snapped them on a date together at The Palm restaurant in East Hampton, New York. The meetings followed with Ditch Plains Beach, New York and accompanying Scarlett and Colin were the latter’s brother and sister-in-law.

September, 2017: It’s OFFICIAL!

Colin confirmed their romance at the Emmy Awards. He was blushing while talking about her at the red carpet all along. “She’s wonderful. She’s working, so otherwise, she’d be here.” He continued, “She’s pretty cool … it’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome. I’m very happy. I feel very lucky,” he said.

November, 2017 – Getting Closer, With The Families!

They official made an appearance as a couple at the 2017 American Museum of Natural History Gala. Pictures of the same went viral in no time.

During the same time, it was Scarlett Johansson’s birthday and the duo just made it all the way more special. With an intimate dinner, the Avengers actress and her boyfriend introduced each other to their respective families. People had confirmed the news adding, “They’re very much in love. It’s serious. They’re both very respectful of each other’s careers and very supportive. They’re super cute together.”

April, 2018 – Red Carpet Debut – Check!

Colin Jost left no stones unturned to make the Avengers: Infinity War premiere super special for his girlfriend. He walked the red carpet with the Black Widow actress and they looked absolutely stunning in their complimenting attires. Scarlett even shared a kiss with her handsome boyfriend and it was the dreamiest moment to look at.

May, 2018 – Love Continues Blooming!

Scarlett and Colin are pictured again, this time at the Met Gala. The event took place in New York and fans adored how they looked adorably content with each other.

September, 2018 – They Need Nobody Else!

Emmy Awards co-host Michael Che mentions about how Colin has changed ever since he started dating Johansson. The duo appeared at The Ellen DeGeneres Show and had a fun banter about inviting each other to events.

Later that month, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost walked the red carpet together at the Emmy Awards. The actress was dressed in a white sequined dress while her boyfriend was looking all chic in a tuxedo.

May, 2019 – Celebration Calls, They’re ENGAGED!

Scarlett Johansson’s publicist confirmed that the couple has exchanged wedding rings. “Scarlett likes Colin’s sarcasm and wit. They share a love for acerbic humor and outrage at social issues gone bad. They have much in common,” read the official statement.

As per reports, the huge rock was worth $450,000. Brb, our minds are spinning.

July, 2019 – Colin Feels The Pre-Wedding Jitters!

Colin Jost opened about the marriage with Scarlett Johansson and how he feels about it. “I’m getting married, and it’s such a crazy thing. I was so scared of marriage for so long because every time I talked to someone who just got married, or was about to get married, is like, ‘Oh my God, you got to do it … What could go wrong?’ Then you talk to someone who’s been married for five years, and they’re like, ‘Don’t rush into it … you have your whole life ahead of you. Don’t have kids. They’re the worst,’” he shared during one of his shows in Hamptons.

December, 2019 – The ‘Love Of Her Life’

Scarlett Johansson openly confesses her love for boyfriend and calls him the ‘love of her life.’ On her sixth appearance at the Saturday Night Live, she said, “I just want to say that this place means so much to me. I have so many friends here and I met the love of my life here. Merry Christmas.” The couple also shared a kiss.

January, 2020-September, 2020 – They’re Stronger Than Ever!

The year began with the couple appearing together and supporting each other during various events. From the Oscars, 2020 to the SAG Awards and the interviews, their love kept strengthening. They both were looking forward to tying the knot, but it seems the pandemic had ruined all their plans.

October, 2020 – They’re Secretly MARRIED!

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost got married in an intimate ceremony the last weekend. The official news has now been shared by the official account, Meals on Wheels. The handle posted a picture of a Staten Island Ferry with ‘JOST Married’ written on the picture.

The official statement read, “We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”

We wish a lifetime of happiness to Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost!

