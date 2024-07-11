After months of speculations and dodging the cameras, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon finally confirmed their relationship in July 2024 as they held hands and were all smiles at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix. The romance between the Hollywood heartthrob and the jewelry executive has been burgeoning since their link-up in 2022, despite their 26-year age gap.

As the couple continues to prove that age is just a number when it comes to love, let’s take a look at their relationship timeline, from being spotted together for the first time to making their romance public.

November 15th, 2022: Pitt and de Ramon are Seen Together for the First Time

The couple was first seen together at Bono’s concert in Los Angeles on November 15th, 2022. Their pictures from the concert’s backstage started doing the rounds in news outlets, sparking dating rumors. A source then confirmed that Pitt and de Ramon had been dating for a few months after being introduced by a mutual friend. It was also reported that the relationship wasn’t exclusive at the time.

December 15th, 2022: de Ramon Attends Pitt’s Movie Premiere

The jewelry designer attended the Los Angeles premiere of Pitt’s film, Babylon. While the two did not appear on the red carpet together, they were said to have attended the after-party with their arms around each other.

December 16th, 2022: The Couple is Reported to be Having Fun

Insiders do their job again, revealing that Pitt is very much into de Ramon. While the relationship wasn’t serious, it was labeled as ‘comfortable’ as the two were having fun together and hanging out whenever they had free time.

December 18th, 2022: Pitt Celebrates His Birthday with de Ramon

The Fight Club actor celebrated his 59th birthday with his friends at the Italian eatery Pace in LA and reached the destination with none other than de Ramon. The couple got all flirty as they sat next to each other during the celebrations.

December 31st, 2022: The Couple Rings In the New Year Together

Pitt and de Ramon headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to spend the New Year’s Eve. The two were also photographed sunbathing and relaxing by the pool on their trip. Pitt was reported to be spending a lot of time with his girlfriend at the time and enjoying a stress-free and fun relationship with her.

January 4th, 2023: Things Get Serious

After their vacation, the relationship between the two got pretty serious. “Brad has gone from seeing this as a fling to wanting to spend all his time with her. The other girls he was flirting with or considering as dates have all gradually disappeared,” a source revealed.

February 14th, 2023: Pitt’s Valentine’s Day Gift for de Ramon

While the couple couldn’t spend Valentine’s Day together due to Pitt’s busy filming schedule, the actor made up for it by sending flowers to the jewelry designer. The same day, de Ramon was clicked while holding a bouquet of pink peonies.

February 24th, 2023: César Awards’ After-Dinner

Pitt attended the César Awards in France and caught up with de Ramon at the event’s after-dinner at Fouquet’s in Champs-Élysées, Paris.

July 27th, 2023: Pitt and Ines de Ramon Are Spending More Time Together

While the couple did not make any public appearance for a few months, sources revealed that they were still going strong. “The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer, as they truly enjoy each other’s company and are very into each other. It’s apparent to anyone who sees them together,” an insider told People Magazine, adding that de Ramon flew to Europe several times to meet Pitt, as the actor had been filming his F1 movie over there.

October 2nd, 2023: The Relationship is Stronger Than Ever

Reports emerge that the couple’s relationship is stronger than ever. While Pitt had fallen in love with de Ramon, he had not introduced her to his children, as he wanted to be completely sure of their relationship before taking the big step.

November 4th, 2023: The Couple Attends LACMA Gala

Pitt and de Ramon were seen at LACMA’s 12th annual Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, but the couple was able to dodge cameras and did not pose together on the red carpet.

December 18th, 2023: Pitt’s 60th Birthday Celebration

The star had a low-key celebration for his 60th birthday, with his close friends and de Ramon by his side as he got some time off from the filming of F1.

February 8th, 2023: Date Night at the Santa Barbara Film Festival

The couple attended the Santa Barbara Film Festival together and were photographed sitting side by side in the audience while chatting and smiling.

February 15, 2024: The Couple Moves In Together

Sources revealed that Pitt and de Ramon had started living together as the jewelry designer moved into the actor’s home, while still not giving up on her earlier residence. “They were spending so much time together at Brad’s that it just made sense for Ines to move in with him. Brad’s very happy and loves spending time with her. Moving in together was a natural thing,” sources said.

July 7th, 2024: The Relationship Goes Public

Pitt and de Ramon finally make their relationship public, as they do not shy away from holding hands in front of the cameras at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix in Silverstone. The couple walks hand-in-hand at the race event, giving a glimpse of their romance.

