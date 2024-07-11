Audrina Patridge has made her relationship official with country singer Michael Ray. The 39-year-old television personality and the 36-year-old country singer confirmed their romance with an adorable Instagram post.

It is common knowledge that before finding love with Ray, Partridge was married to Corey Bohan for two years. However, do you know that The Hills star also had encounters with two Hollywood heartthrobs in the past? Here are all the deets.

Audrina Patridge Briefly Dated Chris Pine in 2009

Patridge was starring in The Hills when she had a chance meeting with Chris Pine during a trip to Las Vegas in 2009, and sparks flew instantly between the two. The reality star and Star Trek Beyond actor went on a date shortly after their first meeting and continued to see each other for a couple of months.

Patridge later revealed that Pine called her ‘really beautiful’ and they liked each other. “We really liked each other. We talked and stayed in touch a little after we stopped seeing each other. I have nothing but fond memories of Chris,” she wrote in her memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again.

In the book, Patridge also revealed the reason behind her split from Pine, stating that their poles apart personalities and busy schedules led to their breakup. While Pine was an introvert who did not like to be followed by the paparazzi, the reality star loved to go out and was in front of the cameras all the time as she filmed for MTV’s The Hills.

“I just knew that after a couple months that I couldn’t date him. My life was the TV show, and there weren’t enough hours in the day to do my job and find time to see him privately. It didn’t seem like our lives were lining up, even though we really liked each other,” she wrote in the memoir.

Patridge’s ‘Texting’ with Leonardo DiCaprio

The second superstar Patridge ‘almost’ dated was none other than Leonardo DiCaprio. In 2009, she went to a nightclub where the Titanic star made a move on her. “This bouncer kept coming over to me saying that Leo would like to get me a drink at his table. I looked over at his table, and he was just surrounded by supermodels. It was intimidating!” the model recalled in her memoir.

Patridge revealed that DiCaprio then came to her table himself, and the two chatted for a while. After the superstar asked for her phone number that night, they texted for a few days; however, it did not lead to anything concrete. “Leo was very private, and with the constant filming for The Hills and the paparazzi attention, it just felt too tough to make anything work,” Patridge disclosed.

