The on-screen chemistry between actors in a film sometimes leads fans to believe that the stars are involved in life. Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio were once the subject of intense fan speculation after starring as a couple in the 2013 comedy crime film The Wolf of Wall Street.

Margot Robbie is no stranger to dating rumors. The immensely talented and beautiful Australian actress has been linked to almost every co-star, including Will Smith and Brad Pitt. In 2012, Leonardo Di Caprio and Margot Robbie were rumored to be dating after filming The Wolf of Wall Street, in which they portrayed a couple.

The rumors intensified after Margot Robbie reportedly attended DiCaprio’s 38th birthday party in Las Vegas and, according to sources, spent a considerable amount of time together at the party. At the time, a Source told Daily Mail, “There looks to be some strong chemistry between Leo and his leading lady. They spent a lot of time at the party together.”

Leonardo Dicaprio was allegedly seen leaving Margot Robbie’s apartment.

The rumors emerged shortly after Leo’s split with previous girlfriend, Victoria’s Secret model Erin Heatherton. In December 2012, the Daily Mail reported that Dicaprio had been allegedly seen leaving Margot Robbie’s residence after spending the night at her apartment.

Shortly after, Robbie denied dating the Titanic star, saying, “We’re friends, of course, but those rumours were inevitable – there’s no truth to them. Everyone on the set became good friends; we’d all hang out on weekends.”

In a 2015 interview with Marie Claire magazine, Margot Robbie declared she would never date a fellow actor, noting she does not like the scrutiny that comes along with a high-profile relationship.

She said, “People take such an interest in your love life when you have a profile that it puts a lot of stress on a relationship. So, two people with profiles, I figure it’s just double the amount of scrutiny, and I’d like to avoid that at all costs.”

The Barbie actress is now expecting her first child with her husband, Tom Ackerly.

Must Read: Barbie Star Margot Robbie Seemingly Flaunts Her Baby Bump While On Her Exotic Vacation & Fans React, “That’s So Cute!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News