Halloween 2020: From IT Chapter One To The Exorcist, These Top 6 Highest Grossing Horror Films...

Halloween 2020 is around the corner and everyone is excited to enjoy the day by wearing monster costumes and by watching horror films. In our previous story, we shared with you a list of horror films that you must check out on the Halloween period. From A Quiet Place To Pet Sematary, it’s a list of 8 movies which you should watch if you haven’t already.

In this story, we are going to talk about Top 6 grossing horror films of all time at the worldwide box office. Have a look:

1) It

The 2017 horror film was directed by Andy Muschietti and received big thumbs up from the audience for its spookiness. Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise managed to scare the sh*t out of everyone and the film made for a good watch. Also starring Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, Nicholas Hamilton, and Jackson Robert Scott, the film did a worldwide business of $701.7 million.

2) World War Z

Brad Pitt starrer apocalyptic action horror film released in 2013 and did very well at the box office. World War Z didn’t just emerge one of the top-grossing horror films, it also is Brad’s career’s one of the top-grossing films. The Marc Forster directorial did a global business of $540 million.

3) It Chapter Two

The sequel to It titled as It Chapter Two hit the cinemas worldwide in 2019. The film didn’t get as much love from the audience as expected but still managed to earn $473 million. Directed by Andy Muschietti, It Chapter 2 did better than many big horror films like Annabelle, The Conjuring and others.

4) The Mummy Returns

The sequel to the much-loved horror film The Mummy released in 2001 and did a worldwide business of $443.2 million. Directed by Stephen Sommers, the film’s main star cast had names like Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, Arnold Vosloo, Dwayne Johnson & Oded Fehr others.

5) The Exorcist

The Exorcist is also one of the horror classics. Released back in 1973, the film did a worldwide business of $441.3 million. Directed by William Friedkin, the film starred Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Lee J. Cobb, Kitty Winn, Jack MacGowran, Jason Miller & Linda Blair in main roles.

6) The Mummy

The 1999 action-horror did a global business of $415.9 million. Directed by Stephen Sommers, the film starred Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, Arnold Vosloo, Jonathan Hyde & Kevin J. O’Connor in lead.

Which is your most favourite one among these? For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

