Fact-O-Meter: Tanhaji BEATS Cumulative Total Collection Of Ajay Devgn’s Flops Of The Decade By A Margin Of Over 50 Crore!

Ajay Devgn has been enjoying a splendid and consistent run at the box office in the past few years. Barring the exception of Milan Luthria’s Baadshaho, the actor is super consistent with his run. And who can forget his blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior that released earlier this year.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior ended up with a mammoth collection of 279.50 crore in India. Apart from being the highest grosser of the year, the film became Ajay Devgn’s personal best. The period-drama took a good start at the BO and continued with its record-breaking run in the following weeks. In the long run, the Om Raut directorial crossed the milestones of Dangal, Baahubali 2 and others. In Mumbai circuit too, the film emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film ever.

Today, we’ll be taking a look at another amazing feat of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. In the past 10 years, Ajay Devgn has delivered flops like Rascals, Tezz and Himmatwala. Surprisingly, if we total the collections of his flop films, the sum is less by a margin of approx 59 crore when compared with Tanhaji alone. Unbelievable, isn’t it?

The cumulative total of Ajay Devgn’s flops is 220.29 crore (Rascals- 35 crore, Tezz- 17.02 crore, Himmatwala- 45 crore, Action Jackson- 45.25 crore and Baadshaho- 78.02 crore). When compared with Tanhaji’s 279.50 crore, the difference is of 59.21 crore.

All the aforementioned films turned out to be big flops at the box office.

Speaking of Tanhaji, the film also featured Sharad Kelkar, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Luke Kenny, Devdatta Nage and Neha Sharma in key roles. Directed by Om Raut, the film clashed with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak.

(Please take a note that we haven’t included Ajay’s films with Average verdict; the list is inclusive of only his Flops and Losing films)

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!