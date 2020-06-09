Kai Po Che! Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Sushant Singh Rajput-Rajkummar Rao-Amit Sadh’s 2013 Hit

Kai Po Che! Box Office: Released in 2013, the film mainly revolves around three friends played by Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. Not just the friendship, but the film touched various sensitive topics of Indian society.
Upon its release, Kai Po Che! faced its share of controversies. Allegations were made that the film had a reference of infamous Godhra Train Burning of 2002. But later, the buddy flick didn’t face too many hurdles. It marked a successful debut for Sushant and on the whole, the film fetched positive reviews.
Made on a moderate budget, Kai Po Che! ended up collecting 50 crores in India, after a fair start of 4.50 crores. The film was declared as a Hit at the box office.
Take a look at Kai Po Che!’s daily breakdown:
Day 1- 4.50 crores
Day 2- 6.25 crores
Day 3- 7.35 crores
First weekend- 18.10 crores
Day 4- 3.25 crores
Day 5- 2.95 crores
Day 6- 2.70 crores
Day 7- 2 crores
First week- 29 crores
Second week- 11.14 crores
Third week- 5.10 crores
Fourth week- 2.45 crores
Fifth week- 1.25 crores (48.94 crores)
Post fifth week- 1.06 crores
Lifetime- 50 crores
