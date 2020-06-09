Kai Po Che! Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Sushant Singh Rajput-Rajkummar Rao-Amit Sadh’s 2013 Hit

Kai Po Che! Box Office: Released in 2013, the film mainly revolves around three friends played by Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. Not just the friendship, but the film touched various sensitive topics of Indian society.

Upon its release, Kai Po Che! faced its share of controversies. Allegations were made that the film had a reference of infamous Godhra Train Burning of 2002. But later, the buddy flick didn’t face too many hurdles. It marked a successful debut for Sushant and on the whole, the film fetched positive reviews.

Made on a moderate budget, Kai Po Che! ended up collecting 50 crores in India, after a fair start of 4.50 crores. The film was declared as a Hit at the box office.

Take a look at Kai Po Che!’s daily breakdown:

Day 1- 4.50 crores

Day 2- 6.25 crores

Day 3- 7.35 crores

First weekend- 18.10 crores

Day 4- 3.25 crores

Day 5- 2.95 crores

Day 6- 2.70 crores

Day 7- 2 crores

First week- 29 crores

Second week- 11.14 crores

Third week- 5.10 crores

Fourth week- 2.45 crores

Fifth week- 1.25 crores (48.94 crores)

Post fifth week- 1.06 crores

Lifetime- 50 crores

