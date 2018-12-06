Kedarnath Movie Review Quicker: Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan Will Tangle You In Aww-dmiration!

Kedarnath Movie Review Quicker: The movie starts with introducing Mansoor (Sushant Singh Rajput) who’s a Pithoo/Porter in Kedarnath. Backed by a beautiful song by Amit Trivedi, Namo Namo, we see the picturesque locations of the route through which visitors reach the temple. Mukku (Sara Ali Khan) belongs to a wealthy family & bonds with Mansoor over her undying love for Cricket.

Living in an orthodox family, Mukku is forced to get engaged with a guy against her wish. Out of the two sisters, Mukku is outspoken & dares to speak what’s in her heart. Few incidents bring them together, initiating a disputed love story.

First half majorly focuses on the love story between Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan. Abhishek Kapoor, the director, captures the essence of Kedarnath very well & it helps the story to hold your attention. It also has couple of amazing moments building up the chemistry between Sushant & Sara. The political angle of building more hotels & shops fall flat, at-least till now & the religious angle also need something strong to create the desired impact.

With Kedarnath, Abhishek Kapoor is launching Sara. And it's not the first time he is launching an actor, as he had done so with Farhan Akhtar in Rock On!! and with Sushant in Kai Po Che!.

Written, directed and co-produced by Kapoor, Kedarnath tells the story of a Hindu girl who takes a pilgrimage to the historic Kedarnath Temple in the Uttarakhand mountains, where she meets and falls in love with a Muslim boy who is her guide.

Releasing on December 7, the film will launch Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and his former wife Amrita Singh.