After immense anticipation and wait, Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath trailer has released. The epic love saga starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan is all set to drown the audience in the riveting story based against the backdrop of the Kedarnath floods.

The trailer showcases the incredible chemistry of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan picturized against the picturesque locations of Uttarakhand.

The blooming love story of a Pithoo and a pilgrim faces the wrath of nature as the holy place drowns in flood, however, love rises above all in the trailer of Kedarnath.

Earlier, the teaser and the first song of the film received an exceptional response from the audience creating tremendous excitement amongst the audience. The strong screen presence of Sara Ali Khan and the sizzling chemistry between the leading duo have piqued the interests of the masses.

It is an eternal love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in June of 2013. It is a potent combination of love and religion, passion and spirituality. The floods that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people is a powerful backdrop for this epic love story.

Itmarks the debut of Sara Ali Khan and also presents the second association of Abhishek Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala along Sushant Singh Rajput after Kai Po Che.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor’s Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated to release on 7th December 2018.