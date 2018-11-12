Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana Has Another Reason To Rejoice As He Debuts In Koimoi’s Power Index!

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently amongst the most sought-after actors in the industry. The actor is having a gala time at the box office, with back-to-back super hits. After surprising the audience with his breakthrough performance in AndhaDhun, he is now being praised for his performance in family entertainer, Badhaai Ho. Also, the actor has made an entry in the coveted club of 100 crore movies, with his comic caper.

Despite the tough competition from the magnum opus Thugs Of Hindostan, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho is sailing smoothly at the box office. Badhaai Ho, released on 18th October, has made a grand total of 115.55 crores after its fourth weekend and with this movie, the actor got his name entered in the list of Koimoi Power Index on 20th spot with 100 points. The movie exceeded all the expectations and has surprised one and all given the kind of response it has recieved. Even, Aayushmann’s AndhaDhun, which released in the same month of October, performed terrifically at the ticket windows.

After making an impressive debut with Vicky Donor, Ayushmann carved a niche in Bollywood with his choices of some out-of-the-box scripts. He showed his potential in movies like Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, AndhaDhun and recent release, Badhaai Ho.

