Ayushmann Khurrana is currently amongst the most sought-after actors in the industry. The actor is having a gala time at the box office, with back-to-back super hits. After surprising the audience with his breakthrough performance in AndhaDhun, he is now being praised for his performance in family entertainer, Badhaai Ho. Also, the actor has made an entry in the coveted club of 100 crore movies, with his comic caper.

Despite the tough competition from the magnum opus Thugs Of Hindostan, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho is sailing smoothly at the box office. Badhaai Ho, released on 18th October, has made a grand total of 115.55 crores after its fourth weekend and with this movie, the actor got his name entered in the list of Koimoi Power Index on 20th spot with 100 points. The movie exceeded all the expectations and has surprised one and all given the kind of response it has recieved. Even, Aayushmann’s AndhaDhun, which released in the same month of October, performed terrifically at the ticket windows.

Ayushmann Khurrana Makes An Entry In The Koimoi Power Index, After The Success Of Badhaai Ho!
Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana Has Another Reason To Rejoice As He Debuts In Koimoi’s Power Index!

After making an impressive debut with Vicky Donor, Ayushmann carved a niche in Bollywood with his choices of some out-of-the-box scripts. He showed his potential in movies like Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, AndhaDhun and recent release, Badhaai Ho.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan8004009001002200
2. Aamir Khan2004006002501450
3. Shah Rukh Khan50040001001000
4. Ajay Devgn70020000900
5. Akshay Kumar900000900
6. Ranbir Kapoor30003000600
7. Ranveer Singh200030050550
8. Hrithik Roshan30020000500
9. Varun Dhawan400000400
10. Shahid Kapoor0030050350
11. John Abraham200000200
12. Sushant Singh Rajput100000100
12.Tiger Shroff100000100
13. Arjun Kapoor100000100
14. Farhan Akhtar100000100
15. Saif Ali Khan100000100
16. Kartik Aaryan100000100
17. Sunny Singh100000100
18. Sidharth Malhotra100000100
19. Rajkummar Rao100000100
20. Ayushmann Khurrana100000100

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here