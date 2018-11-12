Box Office: With Not-So-Perfect Thugs Of Hindostan, Aamir Khan Adds 100 Points To Koimoi’s Power Index Kitty

Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office: It marks the union of megastars Amitabh Bachchan & Aamir Khan, and this magnum opus was anticipated to a level that it ended up being the Biggest Opener of all time in Bollywood garnering 50.25 crores on its first day. Sadly, things didn’t work out that well for the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial but Aamir Khan still has something to give himself a sigh of relief, as he moves a slot up in Koimoi’s Power Index.

The movie has entered the 100 crore club after standing at a total earning of 118 crores* till now. Moreover, after his previous, Ghajini, which is also a part of the same club, Aamir Khan with Thugs.. gets another 100 points added to his Power Index bank, which means Mr. Perfectionist now stands at a total of 1450 points in our Koimoi Power Index.

For the beginners, Koimoi’s Power Index depicts the total points earned in accordance with the number of 100, 200 & 300 crore club achieved by any actor, in addition to overseas earnings. An actor gets 100 pts added to his kitty if his movie enters 100 crore club, 200 pts for 200 crore club and 300 pts if it enters the 300 crore club. If any overseas earnings of any movie enter the top list, the actor gets points for that.

Meanwhile, with the negative word of mouth highly doing the rounds, it seems impossible for the movie to enter the 200 crore club. All we can do is hope for the best, but only time will tell what’s in the kitty for Aamir and the team.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)