Badhaai Ho Box Office: It Does Very Well In 4th Weekend, Is Aiming To Go Past Raazi Lifetime

Badhaai Ho Box Office: Even though it had seemed that Thugs of Hindostan would totally invade the Box Office over the extended weekend gone by, Badhaai Ho has managed to keep itself not just afloat but has been comfortably swimming against the tide. It held on quite well in its fourth weekend as well and with that its overall collections now stand at 116 crores*.

The film had anyways over-performed by 100% to reach a Blockbuster total of 100 crores. However, it has surprisingly not slowed down even after that and has just been going on and on, hence edging past the lifetime number of other 2018 successes like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Gold and Raid, each of which had scored a century.

It had earlier seemed impossible that the Ayushmann Khurranna starrer would be able to surpass the lifetime numbers of Raazi [124 crores]. However that seems possible now as a) there are still audiences who want to watch Badhaai Ho and b) Thugs of Hindostan hasn’t really found many fans for it, which means Badhaai Ho has emerged as a good option for the patrons.

Once that happens, it would be phenomenal indeed for Junglee Pictures since they are the producers for both Raazi as well as Badhaai Ho, each of which has emerged as a Blockbuster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder