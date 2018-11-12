Salman Khan’s Special Message For Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan Confirms Wedding & Much More Koffee With Karan Masti!

Ever since the popular chat show, Koffee With Karan season 6 kick-started it has been loads of fun. In the first three episodes, the duo of Alia Bhatt-Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar-Ranveer Singh, had been on the show, while superstar Aamir Khan made a solo appearance. In the fourth episode, actors Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif joined the show along with the celebrated host Karan Johar.

While gracing the famous couch, Varun and Katrina were all frank about their personal and professional life. Right from the equation, they share to the upcoming project, the young actors were at their candid best.

Here are the main highlights of the show:

Varun Dhawan confirming his marriage with girlfriend Natasha Dalal-

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been dating each other for a quite long time. Both were spotted together on several occasions, but the actor never revealed about the bond between them. During the fourth episode, Varun confirmed that he is dating Natasha and will soon marry her.

Varun Dhawan-Katrina Kaif sharing screen space in an untitled dance movie-

The duo confirmed about their upcoming project, which will be a dance movie. Since both the actors are best known for their moves, it will be exciting to see the dance chemistry between them.

Salman Khan’s special message to Varun on working with Katrina-

Salman’s video message was the most surprising and highlighting part of the show. He shared few tips to Varun on working with the actress. He said that, don’t ever interrupt Katrina while she is talking and all you need to do is just listen or else the conversation will get dragged by another 10-15 minutes. Salman further shared some funny instructions with the actor and towards the end, he praised Katrina for her dedication and hard work.