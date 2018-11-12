RRR GRAND Launch: S.S. Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi With Team Initiate Their Way To A BLOCKBUSTER

The creme de la creme of Telugu filmdom came together on Sunday for the highly anticipated launch ceremony of filmmaker S.S Rajamouli’s next yet-untitled Telugu film featuring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

The launch was graced by megastar Chiranjeevi, veteran filmmaker K. Raghavendra, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati among others.

Chiranjeevi clapped the first shot to begin the opening ceremony.

Currently dubbed as RRR, the film marks the first-time collaboration of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

To be made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, the film is tipped to feature the two actors as brothers.

In a media interaction earlier this year, producer DVV Danayya confirmed the budget.

“The pre-production work has already begun. The art department has commenced work on erecting sets where crucial portion of the film will be shot. The estimated budget of the film will be Rs. 300 crore,” he said, adding the film will be a visual treat.

Apparently, both NTR and Ram Charan signed the project without listening to the script.

The film’s regular shooting is expected to commence later this month.

The makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew.