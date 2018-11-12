Box Office: Ajay Devgn Is Most Successful On Diwali This Decade As Thugs Of Hindostan Proves To Be A King Size Disappointment!

Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan has proved to be one of the biggest disappointments of 2018 as the movie is now looking to end its run much below the Rs 180 crore mark at the Box Office. The film had everything in its favour till September this year – Collaboration of Aamir Khan with Amitabh Bachchan, humongous budget, A-List actress and backing by the biggest production house of India, YRF. However, the poor audience feedback sealed the fate of the film in merely 2 days. The magnum opus will prove to be a loss-making venture for everyone associated, and given his business model, Aamir Khan might not even get his remuneration as there might not be any surplus cash flow for the producers.

The failure of Thugs of Hindostan has kept the record of event films under-performing on Diwali intact. Though films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Happy New Year and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo were hits (and not unsuccessful like Thugs of Hindostan), they failed to live onto the humongous expectations of trade who expected them to cross the 200, 300 and 400 crore mark respective. The films which over-performed on Diwali this decade are Golmaal 3, Son Of Sardaar, Krissh 3 and Golmaal Again. If we look at the Diwali releases in last 9 years, it is only Ajay Devgn who has consistently released his films in the festival of light and found success. Though Shivaay proved to be a worthy competitor to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the film didn’t really live onto the expectations and was an unsuccessful venture. Basically, Ajay Devgn is the only star to deliver 2 blockbusters and he is also the only star whose film has collected in excess of Rs 200 crore at the domestic box-office during Diwali.

Next year will see the release of Housefull 4 during the Diwali weekend and it would be interesting to see if Akshay Kumar manages to utilize the festive period. The chances are high given the fact that comedy films are known to perform well during Diwali, however, the comic tone in the film needs to appeal to the families and not the youth.

Here’s a look at Diwali releases of stars:

Ajay Devgn:

Golmaal 3: Blockbuster

Son of Sardaar: Hit

Shivaay: Below Average

Golmaal Again: Blockbuster

Shah Rukh Khan:

Ra One: Hit

Jab Tak Hai Jaan: Hit

Happy New Year: Super Hit

Aamir Khan:

Secret Superstar: Average (Extended Cameo)

Thugs of Hindostan: Flop (Expected verdict depending on the Lifetime Collections)

Hrithik Roshan:

Krrish 3: Blockbuster

Salman Khan:

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: Hit

Akshay Kumar:

Action Replay: Flop

Ranbir Kapoor:

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Hit