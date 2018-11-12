Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: A SHOCKING Week’end’

Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan has turned out to be a complete let-down for the cine-goers. Just like Race 3, the movie failed big time to match the expectations, both content and collection wise. After a sky-scraping business on opening day, the movie is failing miserably in the extended 4-day weekend.

The movie released on the second day of the Diwali, which is known for yielding bountiful at the ticket window. The festive season favored tremendously to this periodic drama, as it collected 52.25 crore (including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions) on day 1. The collections started showing the dip from the second day onwards, as it collected around 102 crores in three days, which is less than Salman Khan’s Race 3 (106.47 crore). Now as per the early trends, on its fourth day i.e. Sunday, the movie dropped further by collecting in the range of 15-17 crores. This will take the total of the movie to anywhere between 117-119 crores.

Such numbers seem amazing for any other usual release, but given the fact that Thugs enjoyed a huge pre-release buzz and widest release across the country, the performance is not up to the mark.

There was a huge excitement amongst the fans for the movie, as it featured legend Amitabh Bachchan sharing a screen space with superstar Aamir Khan, for the first time. Also, it’s the most expensive project of Yash Raj Films with a monumental budget. Upon its release, the movie got bashed for its poor content, across all the social media platforms.

With the movie experiencing such huge drops during the weekend itself, it further dictates for a tough journey during weekdays at the box office.