7 Years Of Rockstar: A Movie That Broke Itself To Heal Our Wounded Hearts

Rockstar is a crushed form of art which is in pieces yet it is together, everything vanishes towards the end yet it lives somewhere in you forever. Let’s celebrate 7 years of Rockstar: A film that broke itself to heal our wounded hearts.

An extraordinary saga of an ordinary man! Imtiaz Ali’s most metaphorical take on love. Janardhan Jakhar turns Jordan, Heer suffers from Aplastic Anemia and we sit still handling our broken hearts. Away, beyond all concepts of film critics and commercial cinema, there is something more than just being a film – Rockstar.

Ranbir Kapoor begs, “Mujhe nahi ban na bada, mera dil nahi tootna chahiye, kuch nahi chahiye mujhe.” This is when Rockstar shatters your heart to heal it. Great music is conceived through a broken heart – what Jordan started in all fun and games turned out to be something that changed him for life. Jordan & Heer both know they love each other but some love stories are not so simple – it requires heartbreak to complete them.

Be… And it is! This is the literal meaning of Kun Fayakun – a gem from the master A. R. Rahman. “Tera Hi Main Ek Saaya, Tune Mujhko Banaya, Main Toh Jag Ko Na Bhaaya, Tune Gale Se Lagaya, Ab Tu Hi Hai Khudaya,” this is just one line of many from the Rockstar album. Years from now when few music lovers will get together to discuss their favorite albums, they will find a common choice in Rockstar.

“I’ll sign on any paper, just take me to Prague,” Jordan requests Dhingra just because he wanted to meet Heer, once again and this time forever. He goes there and kisses the life out of her, literally. Destiny brought them together after falling-out certain times, but it had some other plans too. “Main sirf tere saath hi set hu, itni si baat hai.”

For those who can’t be together, Imtiaz Ali has quoted Rumi in Rockstar – “Away, beyond all concepts of wrong-doing and right-doing, there is a field. I’ll meet you there.” Every single one of us has a Jordan or Heer inside us. Imtiaz with Rockstar has shown love in the most bitter form to prove how it can help live through the worst of the diseases.

Irshad Kamil in one of the line says, “Tu bhi, main bhi, sabhi hai sheese khudi ko hum sabhi mein dekhe” – How we see a complicated version of ours in everyone we meet. It is a journey through all possible shades a human can probably emote.

Tum Ho, Jo Bhi Main, Nadaan Parinday, Aur Ho, Kun Faya Kun, Phir Se Ud Chala, Sadda Haq, Sheher Mein – they are not just songs, these are melancholic reasons to alter your mental state. Rockstar completes 7 years and me, as a movie-watcher is proud of being born in a country where we have people like Imtiaz Ali to put together their zeal in making a film like Rockstar. Concluding my views with a hope that every Jordan finds his home and every Heer should be able to live her life with Jordan.