From Raj Kapoor’s Awaara To Dilip Kumar’s Hulchul – Top Bollywood Box Office Grossers Of 1951

1951 was the year when Raj Kapoor and Nargis led Awaara hit the cinemas. The cult classic film also starred Shashi Kapoor & Prithviraj Kapoor and did a business of 1.35 crore at the Box Office. Awaara was top grosser of 1951.

Dev Anand’s Baazi was 2nd highest grosser of the year and Bhagwan Dada’s Albela was 3rd highest grosser. This was the 3rd and the last film of that year to touch the 1 crore lifetime mark.

None of the Dilip Kumar films could make it in the Top 3 but his 2 films Deedar and Hulchul managed to be in Top 10.

Have a look at the Top 10 grossers of 1951:

Rank India Nett (Cr) Awaara 1.35 crore Baazi 1.10 crore Albela 1 crore Deedar 0.90 crore Jadoo 0.80 crore Bahaar 0.75 crore Baadal 0.60 crore Hum Log 0.50 crore Afsana 0.45 crore Hulchul 0.40 crore



Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!