Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi’s pair was much loved in Once Upon A Time Mumbaai and over the years, the fandom has only increased. Both shined in their respective roles and the film emerged as a major success of 2010. Cut to 2020, Ajay Devgn is still a prominent force at the Indian box office but Emraan has completely lost his touch.

Emraan was last seen in The Body and at the ticket windows, the film fared like a dead body. But there was a time in Bollywood when the ‘serial kisser’ delivered more commercially successes than any other big star except Ajay. It is a period of 2008 to 2012, where Emraan had 7 successes to his name. He is next to Ajay, who had 8 commercial successes to his credit during the same period.

Emraan Hashmi’s successful run includes Jannat, Raaz – The Mystery Continues, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Murder 2, The Dirty Picture, Jannat 2 and Raaz 3. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn’s successes include Golmaal Returns, All The Best, Raajneeti, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan and Son Of Sardaar.

Let’s take a look at other big stars at Bollywood:

Salman Khan (6)- Wanted, Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger and Dabangg 2

Shah Rukh Khan (5)- Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, My Name Is Khan, Ra. One, Don 2 and Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Akshay Kumar (6)- Singh Is Kinng, Housefull, Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Khiladi 786 and OMG! Oh My God

Aamir Khan (3)- Ghajini, 3 Idiots and Talaash

