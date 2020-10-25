Come November and it would be time for some massive big budget movies to start arriving on the various OTT platforms. With Akshay kumar Laxmmi Bomb, Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 and Bhuj – The Pride of India all set to arrive, box office loss at theaters would be OTT viewership gain as all eyes would be on the kind of records that are set on the digital medium.

Had these three biggies arrived in theaters, one can well expect that close to 500 crores would have comfortably come in. After all, Akshay Kumar is coming with a hat-trick of double centuries behind him, what with Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz entering the 200 Crore Club. Ajay Devgn scored a career high right at the onset of 2020 when his Tanhaji: The Unsug Warrior just fell short of the 300 crores mark. As for Varun Dhawan, his last remake outing with dad David Dhawan, Judwaa 2, was a very good success as well.

Collectively, between these three films, box office moolah of 500 crores was there for the taking but that won’t be the case now since digital release has been fixed for all. Laxmmi Bomb would be arriving on Disney + Hotstar on 9th November, Coolie No. 1 has been fixed for 25th December release on Amazon Prime while soon enough Disney + Hotstar will also announce the release date for Bhuj: The Pride of India.

For the audience though, these are indeed turning out to be entertaining times as the viewing cost of the OTT subscription is not even a fraction of what theater tickets cost. Of course, for those who love to watch films first in theaters, this is a huge downer as that experience can never be felt on a TV, laptop or mobile screen. Still, at least an alternate avenue has opened and that is set to keep the audiences engaged for rest of the year.

In fact there are three more movies for which the OTT release has been announced, and these comprise of two movies each of Abhishek Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. Abhishek’s biggie The Big Bull is awaiting a release date from Disney + Hotstar but the arrival would be in 2020 only. However, the trailer of his Ludo is out for the film’s release at Netflix on 12th November. Meanwhile his Ludo co-star Rajkummar Rao would have a double bill of sorts as his Chhalaang would arrive on Amazon Prime a day later on 13th November.

While one waits for Ranveer Singh’s ’83 to spin its magic in theaters this Christmas, it’s going to be aforementioned biggies to do the trick on OTT. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan have done that in the past at the big screen on a consistent basis; they are now expected to do the same on the small screen as well to keep the entertainment quotient going.

