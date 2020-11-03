Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Vienna Terror Attacks, Questions Europe’s Silence Over Delhi & Bangalore Riots

A group of armed men have opened fire in six different locations in central Vienna. Several causalities were also reported. The incident sent shock waves across Europe and several people condemned the dastardly attack. Actress Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the terror attack.

The Thalaivi actress, who is known to speak her mind, took to her Twitter handle and strongly condemned the terror attack in Vienna, Austria. She also called for a world free of terrorism. Reacting to a video of gunmen firing at innocent civilians, she tweeted, We need to make this world free of radical Islamic terrorism #Vienna.”

We need to make this world free of radical Islamic terrorism #Vienna https://t.co/Zt3vlQqC1s — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 3, 2020

Kangana Ranaut didn’t stop there. She followed up with yet another tweet, reacting to The International Herald’s report of 7 people’s death due to the Vienna Terror attack. She said that when Delhi was burning or when Bangalore was attacked Europe took a secular stand. She further expressed that now their nation faces the same threat.

When Delhi was burning, Bangalore was reduced to ashes Europe didn’t say a word instead took a ‘secular’ stand and now Radical Islamic Terrorism is out to turn Europe in to a graveyard.

People know that you have to pay a huge price for INDIFFERENCE….. CAN YOU ? #Vienna https://t.co/DX5HYDBDhh — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 3, 2020

According to local media reports, nearly 50 shots were fired in the street near the synagogue. Several people have been killed in the shooting and many others injured, the city’s police confirmed. The Vienna police department also took to Twitter to inform, “There is a larger police operation going on in the 1st district of Vienna (Inner City area). Officers are on-site and check the situation. We keep you posted on the matter.”

Ranvir Shorey condemned the terror attack and shared his stance on the same. The actor also compared the dastardly attack with the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai and prayed for the families of victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the attacks and asserted that India stands with Austria during this tragic time. He wrote, “Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna. India stands with Austria during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.”

Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna. India stands with Austria during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 3, 2020

