Shah Rukh Khan SHATTERS Records By Featuring On Burj Khalifa On His Birthday!

Shah Rukh Khan turned a year older yesterday. King Khan’s fans across the world celebrated his birthday with great love. SRK took to his social media to thank all his fans for enormous love and adorable birthday wishes.

The actor, who is currently in Dubai with his family posed in front of the iconic Burj Khalifa. Though everything Shah Rukh posts get a lot of attention, this time his picture on Burj Khalifa stole all the limelight. But did you know, this was not the first time something like this happened with King Khan? Read on to know more.

As per reports in Times Of India, this isn’t the first time that the Shah Rukh Khan has featured on the iconic Burj Khalifa. Last year on his 54th birthday, King Khan became the first Bollywood star to feature on Burj Khalifa with Happy Birthday illuminated on the world’s tallest building with his song Dhoom Taana from Om Shanti Om.

Shah Rukh Khan even took to social media to express his gratitude. He wrote, “Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been.” Check out the tweet below:

To my brother, the awesomely cool Mr. @Mohamed_Alabbar and @BurjKhalifa @emaardubai. Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been. Love u Dubai. It’s my birthday and I’m the guest! pic.twitter.com/8oFAQCqNbD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2019

Last night taking to Twitter, SRK shared a picture of himself posing in front of the skyscraper which had ‘Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan ‘ highlighted on it. “It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. Being my own guest in Dubai… my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it,” SRK tweeted. Check out the tweet below:

It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend @mohamed_alabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @BurjKhalifa & @EmaarDubai. Being my own guest in Dubai… my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it! pic.twitter.com/qXUB6GERc0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2020

Apart from fans several B-town stars like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Aamir Khan and many more took to their respective social media handles to share adorable birthday posts for Shah Rukh.

We love how Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday in a very simple manner with his family in Dubai. Not to forget the wonderful gesture of Dubai which stole all the limelight. What do you think of this? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

