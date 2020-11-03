Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel have been the focus of headline for months now. Recently we saw how an FIR was filed against the two for instigating hate in the name of religion. It turns out the Mumbai Police has now issued fresh summons against the two and has also given a deadline to present themselves for questioning. Read on to know about the same.

As ordered by the Bandra court, an FIR was filed against Kangana and Rangoli. As per the report, it was said that the sisters were trying to create a divide between the communities with their social media posts. Ever since Kangana made her Twitter debut, she has been taking digs at and about several things.

As per Mumbai Mirror, the Mumbai Police has issued a fresh summons on Tuesday for both Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel. It is also said that the police has given them time till November 10 to appear for interrogation. Both the ladies are in their hometown Manali as we speak.

The FIR against Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel was filed under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention).

Meanwhile, back in October when Kangana Ranaut learned about the FIR, in a tweet, she had said, “Obsessed penguin Sena … Pappupro of Maharashtra, bahut yaad aati hai k-k-k-k-k-Kangana, koi baat nahin jaldi aa jaungi (You miss Kangana so much. No worries, I will be there soon).”

However, reacting to the order, Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui said, “My client’s tweets are not used for spreading communal hatred. It spread due to several other reasons… There is a burden of proof on the complainant to show how the post spread communal hatred or who was affected by it. It cannot apply only by looking at the statement.”

