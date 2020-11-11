MS Dhoni’s life has always been of great interest to fans. Be it his personal life or his professional; fans always want to know it all. The cricketer’s wife Sakshi Dhoni is quite active on social media and keeps sharing updates about their personal life.

Now, the latest update on Sakshi’s Instagram may get fans excited again. This update might indicate a possible relocation of the family post-Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket.

Taking to Instagram, Sakshi Dhoni on Monday shared pictures of their soon-to-be-ready home in Mumbai. Sharing pictures of a high rise building where construction work was being done in the background, Sakshi wrote that the pictures were of their new home. A similar set of pictures were posted by architectural designer Shantanu Garg on his social media accounts as well. The designer tagged MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni, as he captioned the pictures saying that they were the final cast of his dream.

After looking at Sakshi Dhoni’s Instagram story, many fans started speculating that MS Dhoni might shift to Mumbai with his family. Many portals have also speculated the launch of the production company ‘Dhoni Entertainment’, of which Sakshi is the Managing Director. While MS Dhoni has confirmed nothing, reports suggested that the new venture could see the player’s family move to Mumbai because of their interest in web production.

Now that is quite a move we must say! And considering that most of the cricketers are based out of Mumbai, he will have a good friend circle in the city.

On the cricket front, MS Dhoni had his worst Dream11 IPL season yet this year, as he failed to guide the Chennai team to the tournament’s playoffs for the first time in their history. The wicketkeeper-batsman finished Dream11 IPL 2020 with just 200 runs from 14 matches, scoring at a strike rate of just 116.27. MS Dhoni also failed to register a 50+ score in a season for the first time in his IPL career.

What do you think about Dhoni’s new house?

