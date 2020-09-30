MS Dhoni To Now Produce A Mythological Sci-Fi Web Series, Everything You Need To Know!

MS Dhoni made his foray into the entertainment industry back in 2019 by launching his banner Dhoni Entertainment. He backed the multilingual documentary Roar of the Lion based on his team Chennai Superking’s comeback in the IPL. He’s all set to strengthen his base by now producing a sci-fi mythological web series.

This indeed sounds extremely interesting because it came across very unexpected. It was only last month when Mahi announced his retirement from all forms of Cricket apart from IPL. He’s currently playing for Chennai Superkings in Dubai, and back at home, his wife has made this special announcement.

While talking to Mid-Day, Sakshi Dhoni said, “We have acquired the rights of an unpublished book of a debutant author. We will adapt it into a web series. It is a mythological sci-fi story that explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori and is set at a high-tech facility on a remote island.”

She also added, “When we were developing Roar of the Lion, we thought it was the perfect time to venture into the entertainment industry. We aim to give a platform to deserving talent to showcase their skills along with providing fresh and original content to the audience. Mahi will be partially involved [in the production house].”

She revealed that MS Dhoni will be included in the final calls taken by the production house. She said, “The day-to-day running of the company is looked after by me. We have a process to ensure quality control from the word go. Mahi and I take the final call with our team’s inputs and suggestions. Our aim is to produce good stories from our heart.”

The story of Roar of the Lion about how a bunch of men in yellow jerseys wrote one of India’s greatest comeback stories under the leadership of MS Dhoni. The documentary series follows the human emotions of not only the members of Team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but also of their beloved fans. It is rooted in the two years time span during the days when CSK was banned over allegations of match-fixing.

