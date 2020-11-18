Shah Rukh Khan’s next film after Zero has been one of the most awaited things for the longest time now. The actor as per reports is back on the sets after two years and the project is none other than YRF’s celebratory project Pathan. Khan is getting back on work today for his project alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, below are all the details you would want to know about the same.

For the unversed, Pathan is one of the many films under the Yash Raj 50 year celebration plan. The film is being helmed by War director Siddharth Anand. The film that also stars John and Deepika is an action drama.

Now as per the latest report in Times Of India, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to begin to shoot today. The actor is supposed to enter the sets on Yash Raj Studios in Andheri. It was already out the actor will begin work on Pathan in November. The actor is going to shoot for the first schedule alone, and the two co-stars will join him later.

It is said that Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will join Shah Rukh Khan in the overseas schedule in January. Talking about the same to Mid-day back in October, a trade source had said, “The first schedule will be a two-month affair that will focus solely on Shah Rukh Khan’s portions, after which the unit will take a New Year’s break. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, who plays the antagonist, will join the second stint that is slated for January 2021.”

The source added, “Like Siddharth’s previous outing War [2019], Pathan will be a slick and stylish revenge drama. Since the film marks Shah Rukh Khan and John’s first on-screen union, Adi and Siddharth have etched out dramatic scenes featuring them. They have roped in action director Parvez Shaikh, who has worked on War, Brahmastra and Bell Bottom, to design high-octane fight sequences between the duo.”

Meanwhile, as per the latest update, Pathan might turn out to be a Diwali 2021 release for Shah Rukh Khan who has been absent from the big screen for two years now. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

