It’s a year since the first coronavirus case was reported in China, and still, every day, lakhs of people across the globe are tested positive. The latest from Bollywood who has contracted COVID-19 is actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi, the producer who is still reeling in from the success of Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992.

As per reports, the Veere Di Wedding producer was asymptomatic and underwent a precautionary check-up as he lost taste.

As reported by ETimes, Nikhil Dwivedi has quarantined himself at home after being tested COVID-19 positive. His wife, Gouri, has tested negative. Nikhil confirmed the same to the portal, saying, “Yes, I have tested positive for Coronavirus.”

While he didn’t elaborate and share more information as he is taking adequate rest, the portal revealed that Nikhil Dwivedi was asymptomatic aside from the loss of taste. Hence, he underwent a precautionary check-up.

During a recent interaction with Koimoi, Nikhil Dwivedi opened up about working with director Anurag Kashyap amidst the recent backlash he has been receiving. For those who do not know, Nikhil and Anurag are reportedly collaborating on a project that is said to pay homage to Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill. Talking about working with Kashyap, Dwivedi said, “Until the court of law pronounces a verdict, I won’t worry. Then I would back off, because you don’t want to support something which is in the realm of crime.”

He added, “But until such time, how can you or I decide? It’s not correct. I can still decide if I have some prima facie with it, something that has happened in my office, I’m aware of it, a complaint has been lodged – we do our little investigation and find enough evidence to take a decision. But how can we make a decision over somebody who has given something over the internet or an interview? That’s not the correct method to go about.”

Talking about coronavirus, recently news broke that a couple of members from Salman Khan’s staff were tested Coronavirus positive. These included his personal driver Ashok and two of his household staff. Owing to the positive results, the Khan family have isolated themselves for the next 14 days even though the family have tested negative.

Nikhil Dwivedi produced Scam 1992 is currently the best rated IMDb Indian series of all time.

We wish Nikhil Dwivedi a speedy recovery.

