It was last year in December when Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby girl, Anayra Sharma. And now as per the latest update, the couple is expecting their second child.

Reportedly, Kapil & Ginni are expecting their second child in January 2021 which comes as indeed a good news for his fans. There were speculations around Ginni being second time pregnant when her Diwali & Karwa Chauth pictures came out but nothing was confirmed.

However now as per Times Of India report, Kapil Sharma’s mother has flown to Mumbai to take care of Ginni during her pregnancy which is in the third trimester right now.

Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath got married in Dec 2018 and are all set to celebrate their 2nd wedding anniversary soon. And we believe nothing can be a better gift than a child that the couple can give themselves. The comedian is currently busy with The Kapil Sharma Show.

Meanwhile singer Oye Kunaal recently revealed that he has Kapil Sharma’s name inked on his right arm. Sharing the reason behind the love and respect Oye Kunaal has for Kapil, he said: “There was a phase in my life when my father was suffering from a lot of health issues. I had never seen my father so ill before that. Right now he is fit and fine. At that time the atmosphere in my house was very grim and dark. So, in an atmosphere where people were not talking to each other with ease in the house, Kapil Sharma’s show used to be on television.”

“We used to watch his shows, the re-runs. His shows kept going on and the atmosphere in the house started changing. With his show’s laughter, positivity started returning in the household. By that time my father also started responding to the medicines. And I never knew at that time that I would meet Kapil paaji. I wanted to tattoo his name but never really got it,” he added.

