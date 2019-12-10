Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath are blessed with a baby girl and the happy news broke early in the morning. Kapil himself took to Twitter and announced the news for his fans.

He wrote, “Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all jai mata di “

Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath’s Good News Is Good Newwz For Kiara Advani Too! Here’s How

Blessed to have a baby girl 🤗 need ur blessings 🙏 love u all ❤️ jai mata di 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

As soon as the news broke, every one from his fans to his industry friends flooded the social media with greetings and good wishes.

Among the many congratulatory tweets, one tweet which caught our attention was by Kiara Advani. The gorgeous actress who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming big film Good Newwz wished Kapil and also promoted her film with a single tweet. She wrote, “Just heard the good news! Congratulations to you and Ginni! God bless the baby”

Just heard the good news! Congratulations to you and Ginni! God bless the baby ❤ — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) December 10, 2019

Many more stars like Tiger Shroff, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Singh, Dia Mirza wished heartiest congratulations to Kapil and his wife.

Kapil and Ginni were college sweethearts and got married to each other on December 12, 2018, in Jalandhar. We wish them a great time ahead as their family just gets extended.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!