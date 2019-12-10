VIDEO: Deepika Padukone Cries During Chhapaak Trailer Launch

Today saw the trailer release of one of Bollywood’s most anticipated films, Chhapaak. Directed by the acclaimed, Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak features Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles. While the trailer was a much-anticipated affair, what people did not see coming was Deepika Padukone’s honest and emotional reaction towards the trailer of the film.

For those uninitiated, Chhapaak is based on the real-life of the acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, who braved through all the hardships of life and fought for justice and her right to live a normal life! The first look of the film had everyone intrigued to the trailer and the film due to the striking similarities that Deepika’s prosthetics had to Laxmi’s real-life look.

Speaking to the media during the interacting session, Deepika opened up about Chhapaak being the most special film if her career so far and how she has invested her soul in the film. The Bajirao Mastani actress was quoted saying, “A story where you have to sit through an entire narration…usually, you have to sit through the entire process and decide if you want to do the film or not. And it’s not often where you come across a story where you know instantly in the first few minutes of meeting a director that this is what you want to commit your life to. And…Chhapaak is that for me!”

Thanking Meghna Gulzar, DP further went on to say, “Meghna thank you so much for trusting me with this. Its been an incredible journey, emotionally…putting this together and I feel like irrespective of how it is received and how it does, it’ll be the most special film of my career. I truly hope that all of you see, I think the impact the film is supposed to have on all of us and the reason why we did the movie. I hope you see it, what we saw in it! We’ve made it with a lot of love, passion, enthusiasm, and responsibility.”

It was certainly heart wrenching to see Deepika break down like that, but maybe once you see the trailer you’ll better understand her emotions and that of everyone else involved in the film. Take a look at the trailer below

:

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!