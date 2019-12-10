Sanya Malhotra Felt Abnormal While Growing Up & Here’s Why!

While experimenting with their looks has become a routine for most actors in their films, Sanya Malhotra has probably been one actress who has gone through the most stark transformations right from a boy cut in Dangal to straight hair in Shakuntala Devi!

But now, in a shocking revelation, Sanya Malhotra has said that she is not one bit experimental with her looks in real life. Sanya, who is the poster girl of Bollywood for those beautiful curls has said that though she loves them today, she thought she was not a normal child while growing up because of these very hair!

Speaking to Hindustan Times about the same, Sanya said, “Growing up, I had a major insecurity about my hair. I used to think I am not ‘normal’, and (used to wonder) why is my hair so frizzy. I want to tell them (people who are not comfortable with curly hair) that it’s okay if your hair is not normal if it’s not silky, straight, and whatever. It’s just okay. It’s nice to be… well, different.”

Furthermore, the Photograph actress said, “I love my curly hair. I don’t really straighten it out or experiment with my looks so much. I am glad that I am an actor but in my personal life, I don’t like to do anything to my hair. In films, it’s so much fun that you can look like a different person altogether.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sanya will next be seen in the Anu Menon directorial, Shakuntala Devi biopic which is based on the life of math genius Shakuntala Devi, who was more fondly known as The Human-Computer. The film is headlined by Vidya Balan in the titular role and will feature Sanya playing her daughter in the film.

The film also features Amit Sadh as Sanya’s on-screen husband and is slated to release in summer 2020.

