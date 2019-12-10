Thalaivar 168 Update: Keerthy Suresh Signed In For Rajinikanth’s Next

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is on cloud nine. As she has been signed in for filmmaker Siruthai Siva’s next. The film which has been tentatively titled as Thalaivar 168 will have the young actress sharing the same screen space opposite none other than Rajinikanth.

The Mahanati actress herself confirmed the news yesterday to her fans and followers. As she took on twitter to tweet the news.

Keerthy’s tweet read: “Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey. From being awestruck of @rajinikanth sir to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you @directorsiva sir @sunpictures #Thalaivar168”

From being awe struck of @rajinikanth sir to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you @directorsiva sir @sunpictures 😊🙏🏻#Thalaivar168 — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) December 9, 2019

The film which will be produced by Sun Pictures took on their twitter account to welcome her to the team. As they shared a video along with a tweet.

Talking about Thalaivar 168, the Rajinikanth starrer is expected to go on floor this month.

Apart from Thalaivar 168, Keerthy also has many other projects in her kitty in form of her Bollywood debut Maidaan opposite Ajay Devgn, Telugu films Miss India, Good Luck Sakhi, Rang De, and also a Tamil horror-thriller Penguin.

About Rajinikanth, the Kollywood superstar is already in news all over following his upcoming release Darbar. The film which is been helmed by AR Murugadoss has versatile actress Nayanthara opposite Rajinikanth in lead

The action-thriller is been bankrolled under Lyca productions. The songs for Rajini starrer is been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Darbar will hit big screens on 9th January in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

