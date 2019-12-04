Thalaivar 168: Meena To Star Opposite Rajinikanth In Siruthai Siva’s Directorial?

Superstar Rajinikanth happens to be in news all across following his upcoming film Darbar. The Kollywood star apart from the promotions of his upcoming release, is also busy these days with the preparations of his next which has been tentatively titled Thalaivar 168.

The latest news related to Thalaivar 168 is that as per a report from indiaglitz.com, Rajinikanth, in the yet to be titled film, will be seen opposite actress Meena.

Earlier there were reports floating all across the internet about Khushbu Sundar being approached for the lead role opposite Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 168. However, an official confirmation regarding the film’s leading lady is yet to be officially confirmed by the makers.

Thalaivar 168 will be helmed by director Siruthai Siva and will be produced under Sun Pictures banner. Talking about Meena, the actress has shared same screen space with the superstar multiple times in their films like Ejamaan, Kuselan, Muthu, Kathanayakan and Veera.

Meena who was last seen on the big screen in Telugu action film Saakshyam now awaits the release of her Malayalam film Shylock which has Mollywood superstar Mammootty in lead. The film is been helmed by Ajai Vasudev and will hit big screens on 23rd January 2020.

About Rajinikanth’s Darbar, the film is been helmed by A R Murugadoss, and it has the superstar as a cop. The film has Nayanthara opposite Rajinikanth in lead, along with Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas in pivotal roles.

So far the posters, motion posters and first song from the action thriller Chumma Kizhi have been well appreciated by the audience.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!