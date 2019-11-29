Shylock: Teaser Of Mammootty’s Action Drama To Be Attached With THIS Film?

Mollywood megastar Mammootty has his hands full with multiple projects. The veteran actor who was last seen on big screens in Ganagandharvan is all busy these days with promotions of his upcoming release Mamangam.

The latest news related to the three times National awards winning actor is that the teaser of Mammootty’s mass entertainer Shylock will be unveiled on 12th December. The teaser will be attached to his period action drama, Mamangam.

However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Talking about Shylock, Mammootty will be seen playing a character with grey shades, as he will be playing the role of a ruthless financier in the mass entertainer. Apart from Mammooty, the film also has Tamil actor Rajkiran along with actress Meena in pivotal roles. The film is slated for its release on 23rd January 2020 in Tamil and Malayalam languages.

It is for the third time where the director-actor duo of Mammootty and Ajai Vasudev have teamed up for a film project. Mammootty and Ajai have earlier worked together for 2014 release Malayalam venture Rajadhi Raja and 2017 release Master Piece.

Talking about Mammotty’s upcoming release Mamangam, the period drama has megastar playing a warrior from the 17th century.

The film is based on the Mamangam festival, which used to be held once in 12 years at Thirunavaya on the banks of river Bharatapuzha in Kerala, where the warriors known as Chhaverukal plots against the Zamorin rulers to overthrow them.

Mamangam will hit big screens on 12th December in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi languages.

