The favourite time of the year is here and people all around are celebrating Thanks giving today. Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra too kicked in the festivities with hubby Nick Jonas and it was all about food and fun.

Nickyanka celebrated the grand Thanksgiving feast at the Jonas residence around their family. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra was also spotted in the video shared by the couple on Instagram. Nick took to Instagram to post a video wishing his fans a happy Thanksgiving. He gave a glimpse of the lavish buffet laid out in front of him.

Nick also posted cute videos with Priyanka as well. The duo can be seen trying new filters and enjoying it very much. In one of the many cute videos, Priyanka can be seen saying “Too much food has been consumed,” whereas Nick is busy noticing the number of leaves falling through the phone screen. In another black and white video, the two could be seen bursting into laughter as they were caught by Nick’s mother Denise Jonas in the background.



PeeCee also took to Instagram stories to tease her fans with all the good food she was going to eat. In the video, she can be heard asserting that there was too much food to eat on the table and screams in excitement.

The couple will soon be celebrating their first wedding anniversary in December. Priyanka gifted Nick a cute dog as an early anniversary gift. They named him Gino.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Netflix’s White Tiger. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.

