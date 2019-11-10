Shylock Poster: Mammootty Makes The Coolers Look Cooler

Mollywood megastar Mammotty yesterday evening shared a brand new poster from his much anticipated Malayalam release, Shylock.

The multiple-time National award-winning actor in Shylock will be seen playing a character with grey shaded. Mammootty will be playing the role of a ruthless financier in the mass entertainer.

Talking about the poster, one gets to see the veteran actor all donned in a black shirt, sporting sunglasses, long hair with high intense expression on his face.

It was last month when the veteran actor wrapped up the film shoot after shooting for the same for a time span of little over two months.

Apart from Mammooty, the film also has Tamil actor Rajkiran along with actress Meena in pivotal roles. The film is slated for its release on occasion of Christmas in Tamil and Malayalam languages. It is for the third time where the director-actor duo of Mammootty and Ajai have teamed up for a film project.

Mammootty and Ajai have earlier worked together for 2014 release Malayalam venture Rajadhi Raja and 2017 release Master Piece.

Talking about Mammotty’s upcoming release Mamangam, the period drama has megastar playing a warrior from the 17th century.

The film is based on the Mamangam festival, which used to be held once in 12 years at Thirunavaya on the banks of river Bharatapuzha in Kerala, where the warriors known as Chhaverukal plots against the Zamorin rulers to overthrow them.

Mamangam will hit big screens on 21st November in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi languages.

