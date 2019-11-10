Anushka Sharma’s Instructions She Gave To Sabyasachi About Her Wedding Ceremony Outfits Is A MUST Read For Every To-Be Bride Out There

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in December 2017 and their wedding photos looked quite beautiful. Fans love how simple yet royal the couple looked on their big day.

People couldn’t stop gushing over Anushka’s wedding lehenga. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in the pale pink Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga. Well, the Pari actress had given only two important instructions to the designer so that her wedding ceremony outfits are perfect.

In an interview with Vogue, Anushka Sharma revealed, “When I met Sabyasachi [Mukherjee] I told him very clearly that for my wedding look I wanted to go with pale pink. I didn’t want to do a traditional red because it was a day wedding. I envisioned pastel colours, flowers. The vibe was such—not too much.”

About her Delhi wedding reception saree, Sharma told Sabyasachi that she wanted a traditional red Benarasi sari only. The actress shared, “I told Sabya I wanted to do a traditional red Benarasi sari and I wanted to do it with the sindoor, the heavy traditional jewellery, all of that… And I think he was also very excited by the Benarasi red. I remember having a conversation with him where he said, ‘You know, nowadays a lot of girls wear gowns at their reception and I thought you’d ask me for something like that’ and I said, ‘No, I want to wear an Indian sari at my reception.”

Well, we loved every look of the actress from her wedding day to her Mumbai reception as the couple looked beautiful and happy together.

On the work front, there are reports that Anushka Sharma will share screen space with Hrithik Roshan in Farhan Khan’s Satte Pe Satta remake. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same yet.

