Thalaivar 168: Khushbu Sundar Opposite Rajinikanth In Siruthai Siva’s Directorial?

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth is all geared with his upcoming release Darbar, which will hit big screens early next year. Apart from the promotions of the magnum opus, the veteran actor is also all busy these days with preparations of his next which has been tentatively titled Thalaivar 168.

The latest news related to Thalaivar 168 is that one may get to see veteran actress Khushbu Sundar opposite Thalaivar in Siruthai Siva’s directorial film. Thalaivar 168 will be produced under Sun Pictures banner.

An official confirmation is yet to be made by the makers and the actress. If everything falls in place, then it will be for the sixth time when one will get to see Rajinikanth and Khushbu Sundar together in a film.

The duo was last seen on big screens in 1992 release Pandian. Prior to which they also acted in Dharmathin Thalaivan (1988), Mannan (1992), Nattuku Oru Nallavan (1991) and also in Annaamalai (1992)

Talking about Rajinikanth’s Darbar, the film happens to be one of the most awaited releases of 2020. The action thriller has the superstar as a cop after a gap of 27 years.

So far the posters, motion poster, and the first song Chumma Kizhi have been very well appreciated by the audience. The film is been helmed by A R Murugadoss. It is for the very first time where Rajinikanth and the star director Murugadoss have teamed up for a film project. The Rajini starrer has Nayanthara in lead, and the film is been produced under Lyca productions.

Darbar will release on 9th January 2020.

