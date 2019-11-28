Harvey Weinstein’s Request For Dismissal Rejected, May Have To Serve Lifetime Imprisonment If Convicted

Bringing in update about Harvey Weinstein row, A New York judge denied Weinstein’s request to dismiss two sexual assault charges ahead of his trial for the same in January, below is everything that happened.

Justice James Burke of the State Supreme Court in Manhattan released his decision on Wednesday. The judgement was in the favour of the prosecutors who has accused the yesteryear filmmaker of five to six crime of which one was rape.

According to the reports in Tribune, Weinstein’s lawyers chose to be silent on the issue and decided not to comment on it in a mail sent by them.

67-year-old Weinstein had requested the court to dismiss the allegations of sexual misconduct towards two women accusers in 2006 and 2013. The next trial for which is scheduled on January 6, 2020. If the filmmaker is found convicted, will have to face lifetime imprisonment.

Harvey has denied all the allegations that were made against him by over 70 women of harassment. He cleared his stand by saying any contact was consensual. But the court on Wednesday did not consider any of Harvey’s saying and dismissed his plea.

The prosecutors are intending to call Annabella Sciorra to testify that Weinstein had raped her back in 1993. But he cannot be charged in her case as the statute limitation has runt out.

For the unversed, the calling out Harvey was the initiation of the #MeToo movement all across the globe. We saw many women calling out their predators in open who were huge personalities.

