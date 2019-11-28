Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu’s Army Officer Avatar Is Wining The Internet

Ever since Mahesh Babu’s look from his upcoming movie Sarileru Neekevvaru was released, the superstar has broken the internet with his fans flooding social media to express how much they are loving it.

The teaser of the actor’s film Sarileru Neekevvaru has been trending on the No 1 spot on YouTube for six days in a row, garnering a whopping 24 million views and counting. Mahesh Babu fans are in awe superstar’s never seen before action avatar and his hard-hitting dialogue delivery. The south star will be donning the Army uniform for the first time.

Recently, a huge 81 feet cutout of a superstar at erected in Sudharshan 35mm theatre. This has made a lot of noise across social media and has raised the excitement amongst fans

Mahesh Babu is thrashing enemies of the country in this high octane action thriller which is shot in various locations across India. The action-packed teaser is making waves across India.

Starring the Superstar Mahesh Babu as Army Major Ajay Krishna, Sarileru Neekevvaru is directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film is slated for a release on Sankranthi 2020. Sarileru Neekevvaru is jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under their banner AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment.

