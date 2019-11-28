Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Karan Patel On Bigg Boss 13: “I Cannot Fall To That Level Of Being That Violent & Let My Family Suffer”

Karan also spoke about the rumours that all’s not well between him and his co-star Divyanka Tripathi

Bigg Boss 13 is making headlines ever since the show has started. Salman Khan is hosting the 13th installation of the show and comes every week to grill the contestants. This time Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have crossed all the limits by getting into physical fights with each other.

Salman had warned both the contestants during weekend ka vaar that if they don’t behave themselves he’ll take action against them. Now talking about the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor, Karan Patel said that he cannot fall to that level of being violent.

Karan added, “I don’t see myself in that house at any cost. I don’t think I have the temperament to be with that kind of people or a mixed bag. I cannot fall to that level of being that violent and let my friends and family suffer the drawback at home. I cannot have them ashamed because of what I am doing on TV. I can’t pretend for three months.”

Karan also spoke about the rumours that all’s not well between him and his co-star Divyanka Tripathi and said, “I won’t call it problems but yes, I had the habit of coming on the sets late, so I don’t complain of her being cranky about it because why should she wait if I am late, as simple as that. But that is it. Other than that, we are great friends and have a great onscreen and off-screen chemistry. We wish well for each other. Apart from this, I think we should just let the tongues wagging because it anyway keeps you in limelight (smiles).”

We would soon love to see these two actors together because they make one hell of a pair onscreen.

